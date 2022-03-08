Gavaskar apologized for commenting on Warne

‘Shane Warne is not the best spinner of all time. Murali and some Indian spinners were ahead of him. Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has come under fire from a number of cricket fans after making such a comment on an Indian TV channel.

That is why he has apologized. However, the blame is being laid on the host. The former cricketer also realized that such comments should not have been made after Warne’s death.

“I was asked at the time if Warne was the best spinner,” Gavaskar said. Now I think the question should not have been asked at that time. It was not right to answer the question again. That was not the ideal time to compare. Warne is one of the best spinners in the history of cricket. Rodney Marsh is one of the best wicketkeepers. I wish them peace of mind.