News

Gavaskar apologized for commenting on Warne

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 21 hours ago
0 1 minute read

‘Shane Warne is not the best spinner of all time. Murali and some Indian spinners were ahead of him. Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has come under fire from a number of cricket fans after making such a comment on an Indian TV channel.

That is why he has apologized. However, the blame is being laid on the host. The former cricketer also realized that such comments should not have been made after Warne’s death.

“I was asked at the time if Warne was the best spinner,” Gavaskar said. Now I think the question should not have been asked at that time. It was not right to answer the question again. That was not the ideal time to compare. Warne is one of the best spinners in the history of cricket. Rodney Marsh is one of the best wicketkeepers. I wish them peace of mind.

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 21 hours ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of Kevin Robin

Kevin Robin

Related Articles

Photo of More Ukrainians escape across borders in chilly temperatures

More Ukrainians escape across borders in chilly temperatures

44 mins ago
Photo of How is Israeli President Herzog’s visit to Turkey seen in the world press?

How is Israeli President Herzog’s visit to Turkey seen in the world press?

2 hours ago
Photo of The woman, who had intercourse with her husband while pregnant, learned the shocking truth when she went to the doctor for a checkup.

The woman, who had intercourse with her husband while pregnant, learned the shocking truth when she went to the doctor for a checkup.

2 hours ago
Photo of The event that made Müge Anlı say to give up! The woman who left her children and husband fled to her son-in-law

The event that made Müge Anlı say to give up! The woman who left her children and husband fled to her son-in-law

2 hours ago
Back to top button