Gavaskar apologized for his comments about Warne

Sunil Gavaskar wanted to be a little exception. While the whole cricket world is busy mourning the sudden departure of Shane Warne, the former India captain told Shane Warne that Muttiah Muralitharan lags behind many Indian spinners. With such words, there is a storm of criticism in Australia or England, but also in India itself. Gavaskar, who has been embroiled in controversy several times in recent days, has been called upon to stay away from commentary.

Gavaskar has backed down amid criticism from around the world. Apologizing for his comments, he said he made the wrong remarks at the wrong time.

In a live interview with India Today after Warne’s death, host Rajdeep Sardesai asked, “Do you think Warne is the best spinner of all time?” It is objectionable to ask such a question with the death of a legend. Gavaskar made a bigger mistake in answering that offensive question, ‘No, I won’t say that. In my eyes, several Indian spinners and Muttiah Muralitharan were ahead of Shane Warne.

Gavaskar exaggerated Warne’s failure on Indian soil, saying, “In India and in Nagpur alone, Zaheer Khan took five wickets at random because he was the fifth victim. I can’t call him the best because he has not had much success against Indian players who have always played well against spin. ‘ Gavaskar’s remarks in praise of Warne add to the controversy: “Shane Warne’s death is a huge blow to us. He mastered the technique of leg spin in a way that no one else could. ”

He must have an argument in this regard. But time will tell. That is what the Australian media is criticizing Gavaskar. “Whatever the case, Gavaskar’s comments come at a time when Warne is tragically dying of a possible heart attack on Friday,” the Australian news agency Fox Sports reported. News.com says Gavaskar’s comments are misleading. Because, he says, Warne’s leg spin is the hardest for a bowler to master. Many Indian cricket fans have also criticized Gavaskar on Twitter.

London-based journalist Jack Mendel tweeted about Gavaskar’s humanity, saying, “Sunil Gavaskar is using the time of Shane Warne’s death to say that Indian spinners and Muralitharan were (better than) Warne.” That too because of the record of each of them against India. Honestly Sunny (Gavaskar), now is not the time to say this. You could easily bypass the question. His body is not yet completely cold!

Gavaskar appeared on Instagram to handle the storm of criticism. He admitted his mistake in a video message, “It is not right to ask this question, I should not have answered either. Because this is not the right time to compare or judge. Warne is one of the best players in the game. Rodney Marsh is also one of the best wicketkeepers. May their souls rest in peace. ‘