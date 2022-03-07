Gerard Pique told the club not to renew Messi’s contract!

Lionel Messi’s departure from the club has not been long since he severed ties with Barcelona for more than two decades. It is rumored that Messi’s longtime Barcelona teammate Gerard Pique has become a major obstacle in the way of renewing Messi’s contract. He even barred the president from renewing Messi’s contract, citing the club’s finances.

The British media Daily Mail reported this information in a report.

Even before his re-election as president of Barcelona, ​​Juan Laporte announced plans for a new sporting project centered on Messi. But on the day of the renegotiation talks with Messi, the Barcelona president said that it was not possible to sign a new contract with the Argentine forward due to financial difficulties.

However, Messi did his best to stay in Barcelona. Even Bar নতুনa’s all-time top scorer agreed to a 50% pay cut in the new contract. But under the new contract, Laporte told Messi that the club could not afford to pay more than 425 million euros in four years’ salary. The 34-year-old Argentine eventually had to leave Barcelona and move to Paris Saint-Germain.

There is enough reason to give air to the buzz. The rest of the team had to cut their salaries to keep Lionel Messi at the club. Messi’s two senior teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba agreed to a pay cut, but Pique did not agree. As a result, Messi also had to leave Spain. But the 35-year-old defender cut his salary just days after Messi left Bara. If he had done the job earlier, Messi might not have had to leave his childhood club.

Messi also had a hard time accepting such “deception” from his close friend. Many people think that there is a rift between PK and Messi. That may be why the Argentine forward did not invite Pike to reunite with two old friends, Busquets and Alba, who returned to Barcelona from Catalonia on the last international break.

In addition, the Catalans’ position in the Spanish league and other domestic competitions is not very favorable.

Although PK never hid his fascination with Messi. The Spanish defender described Lionel Messi as the club’s all-time great, saying “I have shared the dressing room with him since I was 13. He is like a brother to me. Leaving his club is painful for me both professionally and personally.”