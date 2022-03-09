News

German coach resigns over Russia’s aggression

Russia is facing worldwide condemnation for its attack on Ukraine. It has also affected football. Russia’s national football teams and clubs have been banned by FIFA and European football’s governing body UEFA. Athletes are also protesting against Russia.

Following this, German national Markus Gisdale stepped down as coach of Russian Premier League club Lokomotiv Moscow.

Gisdale made the announcement in a statement published in the German media Bild. “I cannot continue to work in a country whose leader is invading a European country,” he said. Which in no way goes with my values. Therefore, I immediately resigned from the post of coach.

The German coach added: “I can’t stand the training ground in Moscow to train the players and claim professionalism. Where a few kilometers away, some instructions have been given, which has brought down extreme misery on a nation. This is my personal decision and I am a firm believer in it. ”

On 24 February, Russian forces launched an attack on Ukraine. Russia and Ukraine met on Monday to discuss issues of mutual interest, including a ceasefire, but failed to reach a solution.

Meanwhile, on the seventh day of the Russian aggression, Russian forces have intensified their attacks on Ukraine. However, the Ukrainians are also building strong resistance.

