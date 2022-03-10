World

Germany does not support Ukraine’s demand for rapid EU accession

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 3 hours ago
0 1 minute read

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in his statement before the EU Leaders’ Summit, stated that he did not support Ukraine’s demand for rapid accession to the European Union (EU).

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who came to the Palace of Versailles in Versailles, near the French capital, Paris, for the EU Leaders’ Summit, stated that he did not support Ukraine’s demand for rapid accession to the European Union (EU).

Referring to the 2017 Association Agreement between the EU and Ukraine to deepen political and economic relations with Ukraine, Scholz said, “This is the path we have to follow with Ukraine.”

Mentioning that it is already difficult to take unanimous decisions on foreign, economic and financial policy issues in the EU with 27 countries on Ukraine, Scholz said, “The EU should continue to develop in the perspective of making decisions and fulfilling the majority decisions until now.”

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy applied for EU membership last week and requested a special procedure due to Russia ‘s war against his country.

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 3 hours ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of Kevin Robin

Kevin Robin

Related Articles

Photo of Military operation in Ukraine. Online

Military operation in Ukraine. Online

2 hours ago
Photo of Zelensky said that chemical or other weapons of mass destruction were not developed in Ukraine

Zelensky said that chemical or other weapons of mass destruction were not developed in Ukraine

2 hours ago
Photo of Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced: 200,000 Ukrainians returned to defend their country

Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced: 200,000 Ukrainians returned to defend their country

3 hours ago
Photo of Presidential Spokesperson Kalın evaluated Turkey’s mediation efforts

Presidential Spokesperson Kalın evaluated Turkey’s mediation efforts

3 hours ago
Back to top button