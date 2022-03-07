Get paid every month and don’t play, it won’t happen: Papun

Shakib Al Hasan is not fully fit to play ODIs in the South Africa series, he told reporters at Shahjalal International Airport while leaving the country on Sunday. “He is not fit for the upcoming series, both physically and mentally.” Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hasan Papon has fired back at Shakib.

Cricketers under central contracts are required to play certain formats. So they will not tolerate it if they take leave as they wish. He told the board that if he is physically and mentally disturbed, then he should not go to play for IPL; But he has applied. So did he say this even if he got a chance in IPL? I said I will not play? ‘

Papun further said about Shakib, ‘I heard he will not play ODI or Test! That’s not new if you don’t want to go. I think he’s a little mentally disturbed. He took two days. Think a little. Let us know. Every player in the world has a dream to play for the national team. When the team wins and he is in that team then that will be a matter of great happiness. There, he or Shakib did not enjoy the ODI and T20 series against Afghanistan! He did not enjoy …

Papon further said, ‘I went to BCB a few days ago, heard and gave a letter. He will not play Test for several days. It will be 6-7 months, I don’t remember exactly, then it seemed like 6 months. Later I heard longer. I asked Shakib. I heard we had two series at the time. Then his IPL. I said then – even if you don’t play in South Africa tour, you should play with Sri Lanka, as you play at home. He immediately agreed. Said- ‘Yes I will play. This time there are many games, I will miss a few, there is no problem. ‘

The BCB president expressed his displeasure over Shakib’s reluctance to play even under the contract. Papun said, ‘Will I put Mahmudullah Riyadh in the Test now? He is not in the test contract. If I put Tamim in the T20 contract and he doesn’t play. He will take salary every month and will not play, it will not happen. ‘