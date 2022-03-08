Gold prices are rising again, weighing 69,315 rupees

In less than a week, gold prices are rising again in the country’s market. After an increase of Tk 3,275 in filling last week, this time it is increasing to Tk 1,050. It will cost 69,315 rupees to make a heavy gold ornament of 22 carats. This is the highest price of gold in the history of the country. The new price will be effective across the country from Wednesday.

In the last 7 days, the price of gold has been increasing by 4 thousand 315 rupees. However, the price of silver has not increased.

The Bangladesh Jewelers Association (BAJUS) on Tuesday night announced the decision to increase the price of gold. They last raised the price of gold on March 3. In all, the price of gold is increasing by 4,315 rupees in 7 days. However, the price of silver has not increased. The price of one carat of 22 carat silver is 1 thousand 518 rupees.

Due to the new price increase, from tomorrow, one will have to buy a heavy gold ornament of 22 carats at 79,315 rupees. Apart from this, the price of 21 carat filling will be 65,699 rupees, 18 carat filling will be 74,096 rupees and the weight of traditional gold ornaments will be sold at 54,073 rupees.

Till Tuesday, 22 carat gold was sold at Tk 8,275, 21 carat gold at Tk 84,006, 18 carat gold at Tk 64,152 and traditional gold ornaments at Tk 53,421. From Wednesday, the price will increase by Tk 1,050 for 22 carat, Tk 933 for 21 carat, Tk 618 for 18 carat and Tk 742 for traditional gold filling.

Dewan Aminul Islam, vice-president of the Jewelers’ Association, told Prothom Alo that gold prices have risen sharply in the international market since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The price of gold reached 2,050 per ounce (31.10347 grams) in the world market on Tuesday.

Dewan Aminul Islam further said that due to the Russia-Ukraine war, prices are rising in the world market. Its impact has been felt in the country’s bullion market. The price of gold has gone up and there is a crisis. That is why prices have been increased in the country’s market. However, at the rate at which prices have risen in the world market, the price in the country may rise further, he said.