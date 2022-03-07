Goodbye to the famous actor

Johnny Brown, the famous actor of the popular television series ‘Good Times’, said goodbye to the audience with tears in his eyes. He died last Wednesday. He was 74 years old. The news of his death was shared on Instagram by his daughter Sharon Katherine Brown.

Actress Sharon wrote on Instagram, ‘Our family is devastated by the show. In a word, I can’t forget the grief of losing my father. Our breath seems to be coming off. We became parentless. My mother lost her 61 year old partner, we lost my father. My children lost their loved ones. This is a big blow for our family. A part of our life seems to have been completely cut off. Today I miss my father a lot. Now is not the time to say these things. My father was the best in all respects. We love you so much. ‘

Johnny Brown used to sing in a band before he started acting. Later he also acted on stage. He has skills in both acting and singing. In both cases there is a complete digestive tract.

Johnny made his acting debut in 1986 with the movie A Man Called Adam. In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, he said that he can make people laugh, this is the best achievement of his life. That smile stopped forever. The actor and singer was last seen in the movie ‘In the Cut’ in 2013. He has acted in 56 movies and TV series in his long career. Multiple works including ‘Man in the Mirror’ and ‘Life’ will keep him alive in the hearts of the viewers. He was born on June 11, 1936 in Florida, USA.