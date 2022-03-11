Google is increasing privacy in the app

What users are searching for on the internet using Android smartphones, how long they have been using an app or what websites they have visited regularly advertisers have been targeting them using that information.

Advertising companies create such likes and dislikes for each user. Google is going to reduce such interference in personal privacy. They said they would not allow such detailed information reports to be used on smartphone usage.

Information from one app will not be available to developers of other apps. Instead, Google will give advertisers a short list of what the user is interested in. According to him, they will be able to show the right ads to the users. But experts say that if users are given a list of preferences, then what is the need for this system?