Google search is losing faith

One study found that when users searched for a product or service on Google, they added the name ‘Reddit’, ‘YouTube’ or other forums. Because if you don’t add these, unnecessary and irrelevant websites come to the fore. Experts believe that the reason for this is extra advertising, money exchanged reviews.

And so users are leaning towards forum posts or personal experience videos without relying on Google search results.

If this continues, the importance of Google search will gradually decrease, Google will lose its market. The study was conducted by Paul Graham, founder of Hacker News. According to him, if Google does not reduce the prevalence of ads and aggressive search terms in search, then gradually product and service seekers will no longer use Google.