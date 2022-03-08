Grameenphone’s commitment to eliminate bias in the workplace

Grameenphone celebrated International Women’s Day on Tuesday (March 6) by organizing an event at GP House on the theme

According to a United Nations study, 90 percent of people behave in a biased way. Grameenphone employs a wide variety of people as a tech service leader, and the company has decided to work to eliminate biased attitudes.

In the discussion conducted by Grameenphone CEO Yasir Ajman, the participants shared their experiences of these biased ideas. Grameenphone’s leadership team also shared their ideas on how to eliminate bias in the workplace.

Yasir Ajman, CEO of Grameenphone, said: “This is the right time to eliminate all forms of discrimination against women; Because, we are moving towards a sustainable future. At Grameenphone, we always focus on creating a non-discriminatory workplace and inclusive work environment for women. We have identified seven biased behaviors for women in creating gender equality workplaces, which we will work on in the coming days. I hope that by working together we can eliminate biased behavior in the days ahead.