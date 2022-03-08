News

Grameenphone’s commitment to eliminate bias in the workplace

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 21 hours ago
2 1 minute read

Grameenphone celebrated International Women’s Day on Tuesday (March 6) by organizing an event at GP House on the theme

According to a United Nations study, 90 percent of people behave in a biased way. Grameenphone employs a wide variety of people as a tech service leader, and the company has decided to work to eliminate biased attitudes.

In the discussion conducted by Grameenphone CEO Yasir Ajman, the participants shared their experiences of these biased ideas. Grameenphone’s leadership team also shared their ideas on how to eliminate bias in the workplace.

Yasir Ajman, CEO of Grameenphone, said: “This is the right time to eliminate all forms of discrimination against women; Because, we are moving towards a sustainable future. At Grameenphone, we always focus on creating a non-discriminatory workplace and inclusive work environment for women. We have identified seven biased behaviors for women in creating gender equality workplaces, which we will work on in the coming days. I hope that by working together we can eliminate biased behavior in the days ahead.

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 21 hours ago
2 1 minute read
Photo of Kevin Robin

Kevin Robin

Related Articles

Photo of More Ukrainians escape across borders in chilly temperatures

More Ukrainians escape across borders in chilly temperatures

44 mins ago
Photo of How is Israeli President Herzog’s visit to Turkey seen in the world press?

How is Israeli President Herzog’s visit to Turkey seen in the world press?

2 hours ago
Photo of The woman, who had intercourse with her husband while pregnant, learned the shocking truth when she went to the doctor for a checkup.

The woman, who had intercourse with her husband while pregnant, learned the shocking truth when she went to the doctor for a checkup.

2 hours ago
Photo of The event that made Müge Anlı say to give up! The woman who left her children and husband fled to her son-in-law

The event that made Müge Anlı say to give up! The woman who left her children and husband fled to her son-in-law

2 hours ago
Back to top button