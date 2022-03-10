Grossi: Parties ready to work with IAEA on nuclear security

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) President Rafael Mariano Grossi said that the meeting he had with the Russian and Ukrainian Foreign Ministers in Antalya was constructive and that both sides were ready to work with the Agency for nuclear security.

Announcing that he wanted to go to this country with the accompanying delegation regarding the safety and security of nuclear weapons due to the war in Ukraine, Grossi met with the representatives of the warring parties in Antalya to convey the Agency’s concerns and suggestions regarding nuclear security.

Making statements to the press in Vienna after the talks in Turkey, Grossi stated that the talks were constructive despite different details and approaches.

Grossi said that he had the opportunity to convey the assessments regarding the safety of nuclear facilities, which are in danger due to the ongoing war, to his interlocutors at the highest level, “I can confirm that both sides are ready to work with us.” said.

According to the news of AA; Stating that the exchange of views on how to establish a working format for ensuring nuclear security in Ukraine continues, Grossi expressed his belief that this situation will be clarified very soon.