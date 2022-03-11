Has anyone hacked your Google Account?

Everyone has a Gmail account when they first access the internet. Almost everyone uses Gmail for other Internet services as well. There are four ways to check if someone else has taken the key to this very important account.

Google password checker tool

First go to the website https://passwords.google.com/ to check if the account password is secure.

All passwords saved in Google Accounts, whether from Google or other services, can be verified. If the password is too weak or if the password is found in the list of passwords leaked by hackers, it will be displayed on the website immediately. Then you just have to enter a strong password.

Recent login lists

Another nice link https://myaccount.google.com/notifications. Here you can see from which places the user’s Google account has been logged in the last 28 days. If a login appears to be inconsistent, such as a login from a different country or region, immediate action can be taken against the access when the user has not logged in.

Attack of unwanted devices and apps on the account

A variety of third-party apps can be added to the Google Account to access Google Drive or Gmail. Many times hackers steal Google account information through such apps. Go to the link https://myaccount.google.com/security to see which devices and apps are currently using Google Account. If an unwanted app or device is seen here, access to it must be stopped.

E-mail forward

Many times hackers log in to the account, forwarding all the e-mails to their account, so that the e-mails continue to reach them even if they change the password in the future. To check this you have to go to Gmail’s Settings> Forwarding and POP / IMAP option. If an unfamiliar e-mail is seen here, it must be deleted. After that no more e-mail will be forwarded.