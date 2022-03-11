Having trouble moving your arms and legs! Didn’t you have a stroke?

Stroke means death, but it is not.

However, if the treatment of stroke is not done at the right time, there is danger. In many cases, people have lost their lives due to lack of proper treatment after having a stroke. According to experts, it is important to be alert immediately if you see a few symptoms. If necessary, it is necessary to be admitted to the hospital with the advice of a doctor.

According to health experts, ischemic stroke is most common. This type of stroke can occur only if the blood flow to the brain is low. However, since there are no special symptoms at the beginning, this type of stroke can cause great danger. However, one of the two symptoms can be seen. From which the symptoms of stroke can be guessed.

One of the main symptoms of a stroke is weakness in the limbs. A few more minutes after this symptom appears, other symptoms appear on the body. If the limbs suddenly become loose, if it is very difficult to move, then it is important to immediately inform someone in the house and seek the advice of a doctor.

According to experts, less bleeding in the brain can have serious effects on the muscles. This makes the muscles harder. The movement signals from all parts of the body to the brain. As a result, there are all kinds of movements depending on the blood circulation. Doctors say to be careful if such symptoms appear in the hands and feet.