He has resigned from the Oscars

At the end of last month, it was announced that eight categories would be dropped from the live broadcast of the main event of the Oscars. Prizes for these categories will be awarded one hour before the start of the main event. It will be recorded and broadcast later. Dissatisfaction was seen among the departments which had been left out for a few days. Intense criticism began. Tom Flassman, an American audio engineer, has resigned from the Academy Awards.

Tom is a busy audio engineer in the United States. He has acted in multiple movies with the famous director Martin Scorsese, Spike Lee. Hugo won an Oscar for his soundtrack in the movie. He has also been nominated for four Oscars for The Aviator, Silence of the Lamb, Reds, and Gangs of New York. Tom himself informed Variety of his decision to resign.

Tom Flasman has worked as a sound engineer for about 200 movies. You have been in this profession for almost five decades. He has played a pioneering role in advancing the profession. He is also in charge of the Board of Directors of the Cinema Audio Society. The organization also criticized Cannes Film Festival organizers in a statement last week.

The crew of eight departments could not accept the decision of the Oscar committee. Oscar organizers, however, argued that the decision was due to reduced time and guests and lower ratings of the channel’s live program. The awards for the remaining 15 categories will be shown live on March 26 at the Dolby Theater.