He lost the ‘Sun’ in the death of ‘Lion Heart’ Warne

Love. Yes, love!

The mind-giving had already begun. Shane Warne officially fell in love with English actress Elizabeth Hurley in September 2011.

The two fell in love before splitting up in December 2013. They could be seen intimately in various places. Then the tide of separation came and swept the two away, but is it possible to forget?

Remembering his beloved ‘Lion Heart’ after Warne’s tragic death last Friday, his ex-fianc said the sun had gone behind the clouds forever.

Warne got engaged to Elizabeth Hurley in 2011 wearing a sapphire ring. But at the same time, Warne Adele regularly sent provocative text messages to an Australian woman!

Adele’s husband leaked the information to the now defunct British tabloid News of the World. This tabloid also prints some messages as evidence. Realizing that Warne was cheating on him, Harley returned the engagement ring. Later the relationship broke down.

As successful as Warne is as a cricketer, he has caused less controversy in his personal life. She married Simon Kalahan in 1995. After that he got involved in foreign affairs more than once. In 2000, he created controversy by inviting a British nurse to engage in sexual activity.

Sometimes underwear models, sometimes adult movie hero has fallen in love. His pictures with some people have also been published in the media. Simon did not agree. With three children, Simon broke up with Warne just days before the 2005 Ashes series in England.

Harley posted multiple photos on Instagram after the death of the spin legend. There are also pictures of the moment of the two together. The 56-year-old actress wrote in the caption of one of the photos, ‘It seems that the sun has gone behind the clouds forever. Sleep in peace is the lion’s heart of my love. ‘ Hurley’s 19-year-old son, Warne, has been described as “fatherly” and “one of the best people I know.”

On social media, Damian wrote, “I haven’t been able to cope yet … Shane Warne was like a father to me when I was growing up. He is truly one of the best people I know. My heart is broken. Compassion and love for Shane Warne’s family. ‘

One of the best cricketers in history left for the land of no return on Friday. He was found frozen in a hotel room in Koh Samui, Thailand. According to Thai police, Warne, 52, died of “natural causes”. Initially, doctors said Warne had died of a heart attack.

