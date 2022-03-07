He lost the ‘Sun’ in the death of ‘Lion Heart’ Warne

Love. Yes, love!

The mind-giving had already begun. Shane Warne officially fell in love with English actress Elizabeth Hurley in September 2011.

The two fell in love before splitting up in December 2013. They could be seen intimately in various places. Then the tide of separation came and swept the two away, but is it possible to forget?

Remembering his beloved ‘Lion Heart’ after Warne’s tragic death last Friday, his ex-fianc said the sun had gone behind the clouds forever.