Hedgehog! This iron wall is one of Ukraine’s best ‘weapons’ against Russia.
These are called ‘Anti-Tank Obstacle Defense’. The walls of this hedgehog were effective enough to stop the movement of light and medium sized tanks during World War II.
According to the AFP news agency, on the day Russia launched its military offensive in Ukraine, a group of people in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv began to build the hedgehog after watching YouTube. He started making hedgehogs one by one with the iron-locker he got from the neighborhood. And spread the message through the net that this weapon is very useful to stop the attacking Russian tank. He advised everyone to make this hedgehog as soon as possible to stop the Russian senate tank. One hedgehog weighs 100 kg. Incidentally, the day after the hedgehog was built, the Russian army attacked the town of Lviv.