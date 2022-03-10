Hedgehog! This iron wall is one of Ukraine’s best ‘weapons’ against Russia.

These are called ‘Anti-Tank Obstacle Defense’. The walls of this hedgehog were effective enough to stop the movement of light and medium sized tanks during World War II.

Hedgehog. Hearing this name, a picture of a small animal that looks like a hedgehog emerges. This hedgehog has become one of the most important deterrent to Russian tank attacks in Ukraine. This hedgehog, though the name, is not that small animal. This girdle is made by cutting large iron beams and covering them. This guardrail has helped to almost block the movement of Russian tanks in important cities of Ukraine.

Hedgehog’s birthplace is in the former Czechoslovakia, although the Ukrainian army and civilians use these “weapons” against Russia. These are called ‘Anti-Tank Obstacle Defense’. The walls of this hedgehog were effective enough to stop the movement of light and medium sized tanks during World War II. Any car or tank trying to pass over this iron wall will get stuck. Will even be damaged.