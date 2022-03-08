Hilsa flocks in the Padma, smiles on the faces of fishermen

In Munshiganj, fishermen have been catching a lot of hilsa in the Padma river for a week. Prices have also come down. However, the reduction in prices is not having an effect on the fishermen as more fish are being caught. Due to the high supply, the crowd has increased in the Mawa fish market of Lohajang in the district. Wholesalers and general buyers from different districts including Dhaka and Narayanganj come here every morning to buy hilsa of different sizes.

According to the district fisheries office, the Padma River covers an area of ​​about 30 km, including Louhajang in Munshiganj, Bhagyakul in Srinagar and Sadar upazila. Besides, 35 km of Sadar and Gazaria upazilas have fallen into Meghna river. More than three and a half thousand fishermen catch hilsa in these rivers.

Local Mizanur Rahman Jhilu ​​said fishermen are currently busy catching hilsa in the Padma river in Munshiganj. Every day a lot of hilsa is caught in their nets. These small, large and medium sized hilsas are being sold in Mawa fish yard. This area has been buzzing with buyers and sellers for a week now.

Hamidul Islam, general secretary of Mawa Fisheries Traders Association, said that there are 32 warehouse keepers in this fishery. At least 10,000 fishermen from Louhjong, Shariatpur, Shibchar in Madaripur, Mahajan in Narail, Pabna, Chandpur and Sirajganj came to sell fish in these yards.

He added that a week ago, one to one and a half kg of hilsa was being sold at Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,600 per kg. That hilsa is now being sold at Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,300. The price of 800 to 900 grams of medium size hilsa was one thousand to one thousand 100 rupees. Now it is being sold at 800 to 900 rupees. Due to good supply, the price has come down from Tk 200 to Tk 300 per kg. It has also increased the presence of buyers.

Rubel Mia, a fish retailer, said that all the hilsas of Padma are now in Mawa yard. Fishermen come day and night to catch fish and sell it in the morning. Besides wholesale, hilsa is also being sold at retail here.

Fisherman Akhter Hossain said that hilsa of all sizes, big and small, is now available in the river. Prices are lower than before. However, getting more fish is not a problem.

Russell Mia, a resident of Basabo area in the center of the capital, said, “I came to the market on Monday morning to buy fresh hilsa and fish. The fish that I bought six days ago for five thousand rupees, on Monday I bought the fish of that shape for four thousand rupees. The market is more crowded than before due to low prices.

Munshiganj District Fisheries Officer Shamsul Karim said hilsa has increased in Padma this year as compared to last few years.

For the sanctuary, fishing and fishing nets have been banned in the rivers of Bhola, Patuakhali, Barguna and Barisal districts in the south since March 1. As a result, Hilsa is able to enter the river Padma from the sea without any hindrance. Due to this, more hilsa is being caught in Munshiganj part of Padma than before.

He further said that if the catch of jatka is stopped, the fish will increase more. So the fishermen have to stop catching all kinds of jatka below 25 cm for their own benefit.