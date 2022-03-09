How dependent the world is on Russian gas and oil

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union (EU) announced plans to limit Russia’s oil and gas imports. The embargo was imposed by Western nations after Russia warned it would cut off gas supplies to European countries if it imposed an oil embargo. However, the impact of the ban is expected to be felt around the world.

The BBC reports that the United States has imposed a total embargo on Russia’s oil, gas and coal imports after Ukraine called for more sanctions against Russia over its attack. The United Kingdom will phase out oil imports from Russia by the end of the year. The European Union has also announced a two-thirds reduction in gas imports from Russia. The United Kingdom has said it will look into Russia’s alternative sources of oil.

Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has said in response to Western sanctions on Russia that rejecting Russia’s oil would have “catastrophic consequences” for world markets.

Oil and gas prices have already risen sharply. If Russia stops exporting oil, prices could rise further. This will have a big impact on the way of life in the UK. The prices of different products in the world will increase a lot more.

Russia is the third largest oil producer in the world. Only the United States and Saudi Arabia are above them. 5 million barrels of crude oil are exported every day, more than half of which goes to Europe. Russia accounts for 6 percent of the UK’s oil demand. But the United States is not so dependent on Russian oil. In 2020, 3 percent of US oil demand was met by imports from Russia.