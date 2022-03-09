How is Israeli President Herzog’s visit to Turkey seen in the world press?

Saffet Ozdemir Gallia Lindenstrauss, a senior researcher and Turkey expert interviewed at France 24, said that the issue “creates a dialogue between the Israeli and Turkish side, and essentially creates an opportunity to improve relations.”

Kathimerini newspaper emphasized that Turkey and Israel had come out of tension after years and “entered a new path”.

Eurasiareview, which works on Eurasia, emphasized that a rapprochement interests both sides despite the long-standing diplomatic freeze. Herzog’s upcoming visit to Turkey may seem like “a breakthrough in Turkish-Israeli bilateral relations.”

The US Brookings Institute evaluated the Turkey-Israel talks as “forward-looking”.

The Arab Post stated that the repaired ties between Israel and Turkey could be a “herald of a new Middle East”.

Francesco Siccardi, Senior Program Manager and Turkey researcher at Carnegie Middle East Center, stated that the two countries have a history of trade and tourism and emphasized that Herzog’s visit is “an opportunity in the Eastern Mediterranean”.