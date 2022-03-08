News

How many Russian troops have been killed in Ukraine, the United States has said

In a briefing to the House Intelligence Committee, DIA Director Lieutenant General Scott Barrier said US intelligence had little confidence in the number of Russian troops killed in Ukraine. However, two to four thousand Russian soldiers could be killed.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry says a Russian general, Maj. Gen. Vitaly Gerasimov, has been killed in a battle in Kirkiv. However, they could not provide any proof of his death. No statement was received from the Russian Defense Ministry.

U.S. President Joe Biden says Russia’s aggression in Ukraine has begun to hurt American families. Gas and oil prices have already risen. He acknowledged that the decision to ban Russian oil imports would be borne by the United States.

