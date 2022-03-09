How much pressure Imran has on the opposition’s no-confidence motion

According to Pakistan’s constitution, the speaker of the National Assembly, Asad Kaiser, must now convene a session within 14 days. In such a situation, the government is in a dilemma. Imran Khan has already started discussions with the legal advisory team in this regard.

After a no-confidence motion in the 342-member lower house of Pakistan’s parliament, the speaker will have to hold a vote of no-confidence.

According to the country’s constitution, the prime minister can no longer dissolve the National Assembly after submitting a no-confidence motion. One of the leaders of the opposition told Dawn that if Imran Khan wanted to save himself from embarrassment, he now had a choice. That is the resignation of the Prime Minister.