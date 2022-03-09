How much pressure Imran has on the opposition’s no-confidence motion
Opposition parties have filed a no-confidence motion against Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan in the lower house of parliament, the National Assembly. They have made a written request to the Speaker to convene a session for discussion and voting on the proposal. What will be the next process, how much pressure Imran is under, the media Dawn has published a report.
When will the session be?
According to Pakistan’s constitution, the speaker of the National Assembly, Asad Kaiser, must now convene a session within 14 days. In such a situation, the government is in a dilemma. Imran Khan has already started discussions with the legal advisory team in this regard.
After a no-confidence motion in the 342-member lower house of Pakistan’s parliament, the speaker will have to hold a vote of no-confidence.
According to the country’s constitution, the prime minister can no longer dissolve the National Assembly after submitting a no-confidence motion. One of the leaders of the opposition told Dawn that if Imran Khan wanted to save himself from embarrassment, he now had a choice. That is the resignation of the Prime Minister.
Imran Khan survived by getting only six more votes in that election. He then got 16 votes.
The speaker of the National Assembly, Asad Kaiser, told reporters on Tuesday that he would consider the proposal submitted by the opposition. The speaker said it was their (opposition parties’) legal right.
Occasionally there are exceptions. It is better to be (vote of no confidence), because through it the whole thing becomes clear. Assad claims that other parties, including his own, support the coalition government.
But Home Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed believes the opposition’s no-confidence motion will fail and Imran Khan will survive the no-confidence vote.
Opposition parties, meanwhile, have stated they will not run in the by-elections, Geo News reported. They claimed that they had the support of 26 PTI lawmakers and a few other leaders of the ruling coalition. In all, they have the support of 202 members of the National Assembly. PML-N has the support of at least 18 PTI leaders, 4 have the support of PPP and 2 have the support of JUI-F. Meanwhile, six more PTI members said they had contacts with PTI.