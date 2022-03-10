How South Korea’s new president could shake up the region

South Korea’s new president is taking power at a turbulent time for the country and the path he carves could shake up the region.

Conservative Yoon Suk Yeol of the People Power Party secured the election by a razor-thin margin Wednesday, pulling ahead of rival Lee Jae-myung by less than one percentage point.

Yoon is a newcomer to politics, having spent the last 27 years of his career as a prosecutor — but he will face an array of challenges when he replaces liberal incumbent President Moon Jae-in in the Blue House on May 10.

Threats from North Korea are high on the agenda — as well as rising tensions between South Korea’s partners, the US and China. Yoon will have his hands full with domestic issues as well, with a growing “gender war” and surging Covid-19 cases.