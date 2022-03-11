How to delete search history on Facebook

A record of each of your work is kept on Facebook. Like or comment, Facebook leaves a history of what you do. If you think you can’t keep a record of your work on Facebook, you can.

You can see what you have done in the ‘Activity Log’ of your account.

Facebook doesn’t just look at your clicks. They will conduct research on your likes and dislikes, personalities and needs. Your search habits will be at their fingertips. This is why once you search for a name, the next time you type a letter, the name comes up. In this way Google also records the history of search. It is rather user-friendly.

Only you can see the search history of Facebook. This is the default. However, if you are logged in to Facebook from both home computer and mobile, then someone else will be able to access your profile if you have any device in hand.

So for many, it is important to delete what others have done, including search history. If you want to do this, go to the search bar of Facebook. Clicking there will see the ‘Edit’ option on the right side of the bar. Clicking there will get the entire search history. On the top right side you will find ‘Clear Searches’.

You can selectively delete a search again. There is another sign next to the ‘lock’ sign on the right side of each search. You can proceed by deleting it by clicking there. Source: Business Insider