How united is the EU to stop Putin?

You must remember the magnificent palace of Versailles in France. The gleaming palace was built 12 miles west of Paris by the then French kings. It is said that the palace was designed to impress the outside world. However during the French Revolution it became a shining symbol of royal failure. The palace is being talked about because the leaders of the European Union (EU) are currently there for a two-day summit. Geopolitical analysts believe the conference could paint a picture of EU unity in the face of Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.

There has been a clear division among EU member states on a number of issues in the past. These include the rise in fuel prices due to the war, a uniform defense for the EU, and the expansion of the “bloc” to include Ukraine in the EU.

But the Russia-Ukraine crisis has seen many EU countries take steps that have not been seen before. After decades of unrest over its role in World War II, for example, Germany has begun to redesign its military. Despite European trade losses, the EU has imposed massive financial sanctions on Russia.

The European Union’s temporary protection guidelines have been used for the first time to help Ukrainian asylum seekers settle in the EU bloc. In 2015, during the immigration crisis, there was a huge division in this regard. Belgium is the first country to purchase and supply arms to a war-torn country.

The EU has always been at the bottom of the list discussing a new plan to reduce Russia’s dependence on gas and discussing energy production. This time the tone of unity has been seen among them in this regard. The West is keen to find alternative fuel.

But Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said otherwise. Last Wednesday, he said it was impossible to completely stop oil and gas imports from Russia to EU countries. “We need to discuss the crisis in light of our dependence on Russia’s oil and gas,” he said. From today, I will not call for a halt to gas and oil imports from the country.

Mark Rutte met with French Prime Minister Jean-Castex on Wednesday to discuss the Ukraine issue. The meeting was held in Paris, France. Root said this at a joint press conference.