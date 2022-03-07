How, where are the Ukrainians going

Ukrainian refugees sometimes have to wait up to 60 hours to enter Poland in the bitter cold. And those who went to Romania had to wait for about 20 hours. Many did not even get a place on the train to leave the cities of Ukraine.

Since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, more than 1.5 million people have fled their country and settled in neighboring countries. Of these, 10 lakh 80 thousand went to Poland. The Polish Border Guard said on Monday that 1,42,300 people had crossed the Ukrainian border on Sunday.

According to the United Nations, more than 1.5 million Ukrainians have crossed the border and taken refuge in neighboring countries. UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said after visiting the Moldovan border on Sunday that the situation was getting worse.

He tweeted last Sunday that it could take a more complex form. More than 1.5 million people have left Ukraine in the last 10 days.

Filippo Grandi said that initially the neighboring countries handled the situation quite well. But if this number continues to grow, it will become a problem.

Where are the Ukrainians fleeing?

Ukrainians are fleeing to western neighbors Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Moldova and Romania. In addition, a number of people have settled in Belarus and Russia.

Poland and Slovakia have requested the EU to provide assistance to refugees. As a result, Greece and Germany sent tents, blankets, and masks to Slovakia. France has sent medicine and medical equipment to Poland.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) says it is trying to help internally displaced people. But the situation is unsafe for aid workers. The United Nations is preparing to provide assistance in western Ukraine, as it is still easy to get there.