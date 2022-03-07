However, the Milan coach considers Interke as his favorite

After a great start to the season, there was a rhythmic fall in between. At the end of that difficult time, AC Milan is playing very well again. They lost to Napoli in the last match and returned to the top of the league table. However, in the eyes of the team’s coach Stefano Pioli, the question of winning this year’s Serie A is still the favorite city rival Inter Milan.

The Serie A and 2021-22 tri-title fights are in full swing. Milan and Napoli are two points apart in the first three of the table. Juventus is not far behind after the initial failure.

However, no matter how fierce the fight, Pioli thinks that the possibility of an apparent inter is the most. To survive the fight, he urged the boys to play better against less powerful teams.

The Milan club won Sunday’s match 1-0 at Napoli. French striker Olivier Giroud scored the goal in the 49th minute.

With this win, AC Milan has risen to the top with 18 wins in 28 matches and 60 points in 6 draws. Inter is at number two with 56 points less than one match.

Three Napoli with 56 points in 26 matches. Juventus is in the fourth place with 4 points less in the equal match.

After the match, Peoli told DAZN that he was not satisfied with his performance against a relatively weak team. According to him, in order to win the league, there is no option but to give the best in these matches as well as big matches.

“Undoubtedly, we did not play well against the so-called weaker teams. “We don’t have too many matches.”