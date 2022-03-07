Hrithik’s alleged lover is ill, Roshan family sent food

Hrithik Roshan and his alleged girlfriend Saba Azad are now in the spotlight in Bollywood. They have come to practice from organizing a dinner. They were spotted together outside the restaurant. And then the buzz started. In the net world, some or the other news about them is floating all the time. Now it seems that this rumor is slowly coming true. In a recent post from Saba, it is clear that Roshan’s family has welcomed him openly.

Saba Azad shared a picture on her Insta Story. In this picture, pizza, pasta and some other terms are seen. Hrithik’s alleged lover wrote in the post, ‘When you are sick at home, and when the best people send food for you.’ Saba Azad thanked Kanchan Roshan and Pashmina Roshan for this post. Saba’s post is full of love and gratitude for Roshan’s family.

Hrithik’s thousands of female fans were heartbroken a few days ago when he posted a post about Saba on his Instagram account. He made a post about the upcoming show of his alleged lover. Hrithik’s uncle Rajesh Roshan shared a photo of the family function. Apart from Hrithik and Saba, mother Pinky Roshan and two sons are also seen in the picture.

According to a popular website, Hrithik is very serious about his relationship with Saba. And he wants to take this relationship first. Even Hrithik is rumored to be planning to get married. But nothing is happening right now. Hrithik wants to get married slowly. However, this Bollywood superstar is in the ‘mood’ of marriage with Saba.

Saba was recently seen in the ‘Rocket Boys’ web series. Meanwhile, Hrithik was last seen on the big screen in the movie ‘War’. His countless fans are waiting for his next movie ‘Fighter’. In this film, he will be seen pairing up with Deepika Padukone for the first time. Besides, Hrithik is in ‘Vikram Bedha’.