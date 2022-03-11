Huawei Matebook X Pro to give a more advanced and smart experience

Staff Reporter Recently, Huawei Consumer Business Group announced the unveiling of seven new products under the Spring 2022 Smart Office series. At the event, Richard Wu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group, reaffirmed his commitment to the company’s AI (Artificial Intelligence) life-long plan to provide customers with a better experience and innovation across the globe.

Users of these new devices from Huawei will now be able to connect to a PC smart screen. And enjoy a functional video facility by creating a super device. Of these seven devices, Huawei’s state-of-the-art flagship laptop, the MetBook X Pro, has received quite a response.

The 14.2-inch Real Color FullView display uses a 3.1K resolution, has an ultra-high screen-to-body ratio of 92.5 percent, and the P3 and SRGB dual color gamut has an average ∆ E <1 (conventional price). It is the first product in the world to be recognized by TUV Rainland for its color refinement of pro-level dual color gamut. It weighs only 1.38 kg.