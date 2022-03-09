News
“I am committed to Ukraine”: the government launches a platform for the reception of refugees
2 million people have already fled Ukraine. These latest figures revealed by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees on Tuesday March 8 illustrate the despair of the Ukrainian people since the launch of the Russian invasion on the territory on February 24. And the flow of refugees is likely to intensify in the coming days: the UN estimates that four million people could still leave the country to escape the war.