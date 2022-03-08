I am not afraid of anyone, 13 days after the Kiev-Moscow conflict

He is not afraid of anyone and did not leave Kiev even in this war situation. This was the message given by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky just 13 days after the Kiev-Moscow conflict. The Russian army is slowly advancing towards the capital, Kiev, from the north and west of Ukraine. Ukraine is devastated by the onslaught of Russian missiles. But Zelensky, full of confidence from the start of the war, said on the day, “I am on Bankova Street in Kiev. I’m not hiding anywhere. I’m not afraid of anyone, “said David Cook, chief of The Christian Science Monitor’s Washington bureau.

Tuesday marks the 13th day of the Kremlin’s invasion of Kiev. The Ukrainian government has claimed that Russia has already failed to assassinate him three times. The Russian government has proposed providing security corridors to evacuate civilians from Ukraine’s war-torn cities. But the 44-year-old president did not agree to that proposal. He said four of the Kremlin’s proposed six corridors would be taken by Russia and Russia’s friend Belarus. So Jelensky turned down the offer, citing the safety of ordinary citizens. He also accused Russian forces of indiscriminately attacking innocent civilians trying to flee the country.