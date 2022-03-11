I have talked to the leaders of 20 countries to stop the war: Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that high-level diplomatic efforts are continuing to end the war in Ukraine. He said Turkey was working hard to find a way to resolve the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The Turkish president said he had spoken to leaders of 20 countries as part of a diplomatic effort to end the war. This effort will continue. News from Yeni Shafaq.

“I have talked to the leaders of 20 countries about the Russia-Ukraine conflict,” Erdogan said at a ceremony marking International Women’s Day on Tuesday. I have continued this effort. We have reminded the world of the importance of ending this war.

Erdogan was quoted in the Daily Sabah as saying that Turkey was working hard to find a solution to the ongoing war.

In the war that has been going on since February 24, various installations in Ukraine have already been destroyed. More than 20 lakh people have been displaced. The United Nations says 484 people have been killed in Ukraine in the past 14 days. Ukraine claims that more than 12,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed in the face of their resistance.

Turkey has wanted to play a mediating role since the start of the war. Ankara has good relations with both Russia and Ukraine.