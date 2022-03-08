Virat Kohli has not seen a century in the last few years. He scored his last century in Eden Gardens in 2019. Since then, there has been a drought of hundreds at his bat. The Indian cricket community has criticized Kohli over this. However, his popularity did not decline at all. There are supporters of this batting master all over the world. He has countless fans even in his arch enemy Pakistan. Evidence of this was found again.

A Pakistani spectator visiting the Rawalpindi Test has called for Kohli to score his 61st century on Pakistani soil. During the Test, the spectator was seen holding a banner with a picture of Kohli saying, “We want to see your 71st century in Pakistan.”

Kohli made his 100th Test appearance against Sri Lanka in Mohali this week. However, he could not paint such an occasion, he was out for 45 runs. Which, of course, made the video an overnight sensation.

The 33-year-old Kohli will complete 14 years of his international career in a few days. He has not played in Pakistan for a long time. India last visited Pakistan in 2006. Kohli made his international debut two more years later.

Earlier, a picture of a Kohli-fan carrying a placard during the Pakistan Super League went viral on social media. It read, ‘I want to see your century in Pakistan.’ Another fan holding a banner at the Rawalpindi Test said, ‘The biggest match is Pakistan vs India (T20 World Cup), 23 October 2022. Rohit vs Shahin.