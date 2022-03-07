“If he was taken to IPL, he would have said he was mentally disturbed?”, The BCB chief said about Shakib

Nazmul Hasan does not understand whether Shakib Al Hasan is really mentally disturbed or not. The BCB chief also raised the question whether Shakib would have spoken like this if he had won the IPL auction. According to him, the coaches and captains are in trouble due to the tension over Shakib’s game before the various series.

Before leaving for Dubai on Sunday for personal needs, Shakib told the media at the airport that he was not in the physical and mental condition to play international cricket at the moment. He also said that playing cricket in this situation would be detrimental to the team and a betrayal of the country.

Shakib’s statement created a new storm of discussion in the country’s cricket. Facing the media at his residence on Monday, the BCB president raised questions about the process of conveying Shakib’s thoughts.

“I am not at all disturbed by his remarks. Maybe something is disturbing him physically and mentally. That could happen. If he has any problem, he can tell us. Telling on the phone while going to the airport, it doesn’t happen. ”

“Everyone has access to it, there is no bio-safety zone. He could sit with us, he could talk with Khaled Mahmud Sujan. But all of a sudden, giving a surprise, what is the benefit of doing it, why is it doing – but many people like it, many people in our country like it. ”

The BCB president’s words revealed that Shakib was not in a good mood to play.

According to the BCB president, the party concerned is in trouble due to repeated uncertainties about Shakib.

“It simply came to our notice then. Nothing is happening to us (the board), but the problem is with the team management, the problem is with the coaching staff, the problem is with the captains. The captain and the coach do not know this story of Shakib, I am sure. Khaled Mahmud Sujan has been with him for so long, usually discussing the plan with Shakib, even if he asks Sujan, he does not know. It has fallen from the sky! ”

Shakib explained his mental state, saying he had not enjoyed playing in any version of the just-concluded Afghanistan series. The head of the board reacted angrily to his words.

“The thing that I can’t accept right now is that the dream of any cricketer in the world is to play for the national team. When the team wins, and he plays there, there is nothing happier. But Shakib says he did not enjoy ODIs, T20s or any other in the Afghanistan series. We did not enjoy the series (ODI) that we won. Won the first T20, did that mean you didn’t enjoy it? Why! ”

Nazmul claims that the board has no objection if Shakib or any cricketer does not want to play in any version. He wants the communication to be clear.

“It simply came to our notice then. Because, he said before, he will play. Saying now will not play. That is why it is necessary to write. ”

“I think he (Shakib) is mentally disturbed for some reason. It took two days. Think calmly. He will tell us what he wants. The board will then decide. ”