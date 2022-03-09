I’m thinking of the boy in the Soviet armored vehicle

It is a strange feeling to want to kill your opponents in a war while at the same time feeling sorry for them. That was the case for me in Budapest in 1956, when we were trying to get rid of the Soviet occupation.

Today I am thinking of Ukrainian freedom fighters and Russian soldiers, probably many young boys, who are putting their lives on the line. In Budapest we managed to knock out many Soviet armored vehicles with nitroglycerin and Molotov cocktails.

In an armored car, which we captured, I suddenly came face to face with a Russian boy soldier, who was not much older than myself. At that time I knew a little Russian, it was compulsory in school. When he found out where he was and who he was fighting, he gave me his machine gun. We were probably just as scared!

I ran around with the pistol for a few days until I realized that the then head of government of the Soviet Union, Nikita Khrushchev, had been released from the West to do what he wanted with Hungary. Then he decided to drown the Hungarian revolution in blood.

Among many other things, I sometimes wonder what happened to the boy in the Soviet armored vehicle in 1956, and what will happen to all the young boys who take part in the Ukraine war. It’s a shame about the people, wrote August Strindberg.