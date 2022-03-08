News

Imamul’s double century Test draw

Pakistan cricket team has a great fight against Australia. Opener Imam-ul-Haq has scored a century in both innings of the Rawalpindi Test.

Imam-ul-Haq, the nephew of legendary Pakistan cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq, who was dismissed for 156 in the first innings, played an impeccable 111 in the second innings.

Former Pakistan captain Azhar Ali has scored a century in the first innings of Imam-ul-Haq’s double century Test. He played an impeccable innings of 175 runs.

Azhar Ali and Imam-ul-Haq’s century in the first innings, Pakistan declared the innings with 48 runs for 4 wickets. Imam-ul scored 156 runs. Azhar Ali scored 175 runs. Besides, Abdullah Shafiq, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan scored 44, 36 and 29 * runs respectively.

Batting in reply, Australia scored 459 runs without a century. Unfortunately for Usman Khwaja and Marnus Labushan. They got out at Nervous Ninety. Usman Khwaja returned with 98 runs for the loss of 3 runs. Labushan was out for 90 runs. Steven Smith, David Warner and Cameron Green also scored 7, 8 and 46 runs respectively.

Batting in the second innings with a 16-run lead, Pakistan’s two openers Abdullah Shafiq and Imam-ul-Haq performed brilliantly. In the second innings, these two openers made an impeccable pair of 252 runs. The pair picked up a century in this pair. They returned unbeaten on 137 and 111 runs. The Rawalpindi Test match was finally decided in a draw.

