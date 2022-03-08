In Nigeria, 72 guards were shot dead

At least 72 members of a volunteer guard have been killed in a gun attack in Nigeria’s northwestern KB state. The incident took place in the Sakaba area of ​​the state on Sunday night, said Usman Sunny, head of the guard group.

Various teams of volunteer guards have been assisting in the security of villages and towns in the country. The gunmen carried out the attack on them.

The head of the guard group, Usman Sunny, said his group planned to launch an operation against a bandit group in the Sakaba area on Sunday night. But somehow the robbers found out about the plan. Then they surrounded us and started firing from different directions.

He said 72 members of his group were killed.

This is the deadliest attack in the state since mid-January this year. Earlier, dozens of gunmen on motorcycles attacked a village in KB and killed more than 50 villagers. Source: Reuters.