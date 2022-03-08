News

In Nigeria, 72 guards were shot dead

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 17 hours ago
0 1 minute read

At least 72 members of a volunteer guard have been killed in a gun attack in Nigeria’s northwestern KB state. The incident took place in the Sakaba area of ​​the state on Sunday night, said Usman Sunny, head of the guard group.

Various teams of volunteer guards have been assisting in the security of villages and towns in the country. The gunmen carried out the attack on them.

The head of the guard group, Usman Sunny, said his group planned to launch an operation against a bandit group in the Sakaba area on Sunday night. But somehow the robbers found out about the plan. Then they surrounded us and started firing from different directions.

He said 72 members of his group were killed.

This is the deadliest attack in the state since mid-January this year. Earlier, dozens of gunmen on motorcycles attacked a village in KB and killed more than 50 villagers. Source: Reuters.

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 17 hours ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of Kevin Robin

Kevin Robin

Related Articles

Photo of More Ukrainians escape across borders in chilly temperatures

More Ukrainians escape across borders in chilly temperatures

45 mins ago
Photo of How is Israeli President Herzog’s visit to Turkey seen in the world press?

How is Israeli President Herzog’s visit to Turkey seen in the world press?

2 hours ago
Photo of The woman, who had intercourse with her husband while pregnant, learned the shocking truth when she went to the doctor for a checkup.

The woman, who had intercourse with her husband while pregnant, learned the shocking truth when she went to the doctor for a checkup.

2 hours ago
Photo of The event that made Müge Anlı say to give up! The woman who left her children and husband fled to her son-in-law

The event that made Müge Anlı say to give up! The woman who left her children and husband fled to her son-in-law

2 hours ago
Back to top button