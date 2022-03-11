In response to Zelensky’s call, Wali is a ‘sniper fighter’ on the battlefield

Infallible target. Rate means distance to that target! He has the ability to blow up any target at a distance of more than two miles. The whole world knows him as Wali. On the battlefield, however, Wally’s real identity is the ‘deadly sniper fighter’.

At the urging of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Wali could no longer stay at home. He left his wife and child at home and went to the battlefield. The Ukrainians have been overwhelmed by his side. According to media reports, Wali joined the war on March 4. As soon as he landed in Ukraine, the enthusiasm of the Ukrainians around him was palpable. The picture was also captured in a viral video. It is seen that there is a rush to shake hands with Wali. Everyone just wants to touch him once! Wali is like a savior ‘avatar’!

Wali is 40 years old. One of the members of the 22nd Regiment of the Royal Canadian Forces. His hobby while working in the army of the country is to carry a sniper rifle on his shoulder to stand by the helpless. The Macmillan Tac-50 rifle is his constant companion. That is when he left for Afghanistan. Never again in Iraq. The whole world saw his struggle to save Kandahar Theater in 2009 and 2011. The assailants could not escape from Wali’s target. He also crossed into Iraq in 2015. He was called to defeat the IS militants. Sitting more than two miles away, the sniper fighter killed one militant after another. Wally also won the world title for killing an enemy from such a distance.

Zelensky is not able to get involved in the unequal war with Russia. Not to mention. Ukraine is insignificant to Russia’s arsenal. NATO forces did not stand by. Zelensky called on foreign volunteers to join the war, somehow helpless. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba claims that about 20,000 volunteers from several countries have already joined the war in Ukraine. Wali is one of them. In an interview, he said, ‘The battlefield is the hardest reality of my life. I am proud to welcome him. Last week I was sitting at home working on computer programming. Now I am sitting in a secret tent. We have seized anti-tank missiles to save Ukraine. This is my real life. ‘