World

In some countries the people of Ukraine are going more

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 21 hours ago
0 1 minute read

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi says 2 million people have fled the country so far due to the ongoing Russian aggression in Ukraine. This number is increasing. The BBC reported this information in a report.

In a tweet, Filippo said that today the number of people fleeing Ukraine has reached 2 million.

The BBC has given an estimate of the number of people seeking asylum in a country, citing the United Nations. It says most people are entering Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary and Moldova through Ukraine’s western border. Some have even taken refuge in Belarus and Russia.

According to the information received, 1.2 million Ukrainians have taken refuge in Poland so far. 1 lakh 91 thousand in Hungary, 1 lakh 41 thousand in Slovakia, 83 thousand in Moldova, 62 thousand in Romania, 99 thousand 300 in Russia and 453 in Belarus.

According to the United Nations, 163,000 Ukrainians have fled to European countries since arriving in those countries.

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 21 hours ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of Kevin Robin

Kevin Robin

Related Articles

Photo of Rail travel in Greater Paris region covered at €5 per ticket

Rail travel in Greater Paris region covered at €5 per ticket

34 mins ago
Photo of Founder of Russian propaganda center turned out to be a spy in the USA

Founder of Russian propaganda center turned out to be a spy in the USA

1 hour ago
Photo of Call to the world from Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska: Tell the terrible truth

Call to the world from Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska: Tell the terrible truth

2 hours ago
Photo of Diplomatic traffic in Turkey: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is coming to Turkey

Diplomatic traffic in Turkey: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is coming to Turkey

2 hours ago
Back to top button