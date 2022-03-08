In some countries the people of Ukraine are going more

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi says 2 million people have fled the country so far due to the ongoing Russian aggression in Ukraine. This number is increasing. The BBC reported this information in a report.

In a tweet, Filippo said that today the number of people fleeing Ukraine has reached 2 million.

The BBC has given an estimate of the number of people seeking asylum in a country, citing the United Nations. It says most people are entering Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary and Moldova through Ukraine’s western border. Some have even taken refuge in Belarus and Russia.

According to the information received, 1.2 million Ukrainians have taken refuge in Poland so far. 1 lakh 91 thousand in Hungary, 1 lakh 41 thousand in Slovakia, 83 thousand in Moldova, 62 thousand in Romania, 99 thousand 300 in Russia and 453 in Belarus.

According to the United Nations, 163,000 Ukrainians have fled to European countries since arriving in those countries.