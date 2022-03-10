In the government, everyone is at his post”, according to a Ukrainian minister

La Croix was able to reach, by telephone, German Galushchenko, the Ukrainian Minister of Energy. He assures that the country is still able to meet its electricity needs despite line cuts and the loss of a nuclear power plant. He confirms that the political leaders remain in Kiev, around President Zelensky.

La Croix: Are you able today to supply all the Ukrainian towns with electricity?

German Galushchenko: We generate enough electricity to power the whole of Ukraine. We have great difficulties in the east of the country because of the bombardments, which destroy the power lines. We have to fix it, but we’re getting there. Intervention teams are working day and night in critical conditions to reconnect lines. Of course, it is particularly difficult in combat zones. We have to wait for local ceasefires. But our teams manage to carry out these repairs.

In the last twenty-four hours, we have been able to reconnect nearly 72,000 homes to the network, mainly in the Sumy region (north-east). To date, 720,000 inhabitants remain without electricity in Ukraine, mainly in the city of Mariupol , which is completely disconnected from the network, and in the Donetsk region.