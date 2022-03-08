World

India announces resumption of international flights

India has banned international flights to prevent coronavirus infections. The country has finally announced that it will lift the ban. The Indian Express reported this information in a report.

A statement from India’s Civil Aviation Ministry said on Tuesday (March 6th) that the government had decided to re-launch scheduled commercial international passenger services after increasing vaccination coverage around the world and in consultation with partners.

Under the Air Bubble Agreement, India currently operates bilateral flights with a handful of countries in the world. The country’s civil transport minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, said the air bubble system would no longer be operational after March 26.

Passenger flights to India have been suspended since March 2020 due to the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic. However, under the Air Bubble Agreement, international commercial flights were resumed in July of that year

