Indian youth took part in the war on behalf of Ukraine

Many expatriates from Ukraine are returning home after the start of Russia’s military campaign. Thousands of Indian students are stranded in the country. Most of these students want to return to India from Ukraine. But the opposite happened in the case of Sainikesh Rabichandra. The 21-year-old has joined the Ukrainian paramilitary forces.

According to the BBC, Sainikesh’s home is in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu. In 2016, he went to Ukraine to study aerospace engineering. At the beginning of the Russian invasion, his family asked him to return to India. But he did not return.

Sainikesh’s parents received word that he had joined the Ukrainian paramilitary forces through Indian intelligence. They did not agree to talk to journalists about this. However, a relative of Sainikesh told the BBC Tamil Service that he had always wanted to join the army. But Sainikesh could not join the Indian Army due to his physical height.

Meanwhile, India.com reports that Sainikesh Rabichandra tried twice to join the army. After completing his high school education, he tried to join the Indian Army. After failing in this attempt, he tried to join the US Army. He also contacted the US Consulate in Chennai for this. Failing that, he went to study in Ukraine.

Sainikesh is a student at the National Aerospace University in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Sainikesh has gone to Ukraine to do a five-year course, his family members told the Times of India. His course is expected to end in July this year.

Sainikesh came to India in July 2021. He was in the country for about a month and a half. But when the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, he lost contact with his parents.