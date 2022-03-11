Indonesia’s Merapi volcano erupts, erupting hot lava and ash

The epicenter was reported below the Merapi volcano in Indonesia. Hot lava and ash were seen coming out from there at that time. Authorities have already evacuated 250 residents from the area. The country’s Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) said in a statement on Thursday (March 10th). This information was given in a report of Reuters.

The Indonesian Geological Survey said in a Twitter message that hot black smoke was billowing from Merapi. Moreover, the lava material has rolled down a slope of up to five kilometers.

The BNPB said 253 residents had been evacuated around the volcano in Indonesia’s Jakarta province. Some villages in the area are covered in smoke. However, casualties were reported. Local residents, especially those living within seven kilometers, were warned that more hot lava and smoke could flow out.

Merapi is one of the most active volcanoes in Indonesia. Its height is two thousand 963 meters. Merapi’s location in the Pacific Ring of Fire. Indonesia has more volcanoes than any other country. It last erupted in 2010. So that more than 350 people died.

On the other hand, in December last year, a terrible eruption took place at Mount Semeru in the province of East Java, Indonesia. So that about 60 people were killed. The volcano is located at an altitude of 3,006 meters above sea level. Mount Semeru is one of about 130 active volcanoes in Indonesia.