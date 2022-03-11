Intel will build the world’s largest chip plant

Intel Corporation has announced that it will invest up to হাজার 1 trillion to build the world’s largest chip manufacturing complex. This step has been taken to address the global shortage of semiconductors in the production of cars from smartphones. The plant will be built in the US state of Ohio.

Pat Gelsinger, Intel’s chief executive, said the move was aimed at restoring Intel’s dominance in chip manufacturing and reducing US dependence on manufacturing hubs in Asia.

The initial investment will be 2 trillion, the largest investment in the history of Ohio. Gradually that investment will continue to grow. This factory will be built on one thousand acres of land. It will provide employment to three thousand workers.

However, technology experts say that the global shortage of semiconductors will continue until 2023. Because such factories can take years to build.