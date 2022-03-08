International Convention City Bashundhara honors women fighters

Actress Dilara Zaman handed over the award to Nazrul Islam Ritu, the first transgender chairman of the Union Parishad, on the concluding day of the four-day ‘Bangladesh Women Warriors Awards and Expo’ at the ICCB yesterday. Photo: Kaler Kantho

For the first time in the country, the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in the capital with transgender, street children and special children has handed over the crest of honor to 42 women and representatives of 9 organizations on the closing day of the four-day ‘Bangladesh Women Warriors Award and Expo

Drama and film actress Dilara Zaman was given a lifetime achievement award at the event. Dilara Zaman said, ‘This evening is the best evening of my 70 years of life. This event has made it clear to us what our responsibilities and duties are to the people. The people I saw today are our children, our brothers and sisters. I want to hear music, stories and poems in the voices of the people of this country. Do not want war or conflict. ‘