Iran is fighting like a lion and Israel has surrendered like a rabbit: Netanyahu

Israeli opposition leader and former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has sharply criticized the current Israeli government’s stance on Iran’s nuclear program. He said Iran was fighting like a lion and Israel had surrendered like a rabbit. Netanyahu made the remarks at a Likud party rally. This was reported by Middle East Monitor.

Netanyahu then said that Iran was now fighting like a lion. They are fighting for every word of agreement, for every reduction. On the other hand, the Israeli government has surrendered like a rabbit. It is now clear that this government has paved the way for a nuclear-armed Iran, thereby jeopardizing the future of the state of Israel.

