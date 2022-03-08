World

Iran launches military satellite

For the second time, Iran has sent its own military satellite into Earth orbit. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IGRC) was able to successfully launch the Nur-2 satellite into orbit on Tuesday.

Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported that the Nur-2 satellite was launched today. It has been carried into orbit by Iran’s own technology carrier-rocket ‘Cassade’. ‘Cassade’ means messenger. It has been successfully placed in orbit around the Earth.

Iran’s first military satellite, Nur-1, was launched into orbit in April 2020. It is orbiting at an altitude of 425 km above the earth’s surface. And the second newly launched satellite Nur-2 will orbit the earth at an altitude of five hundred kilometers from the earth’s surface.

Iran’s first military satellite Nur-1 is working properly, the IRGC said. They said that Nur-1 is sending regular data to the world.

Tehran has announced plans to launch a military satellite into orbit at a time when talks on reactivating Iran’s nuclear program in Vienna have reached a critical stage.

Sending a second military satellite into orbit is a major achievement for the Iranian military. However, the move could increase Western concerns about the country’s nuclear and missile programs.

