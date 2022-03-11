IS has announced the name of the new leader

The militant group Islamic State (IS) has announced the name of a new leader, confirming reports of the death of Abu Ibrahim al-Qurayshi. This was stated in the report of BBC online on Friday.

IS posted an earlier recorded audio message online on Thursday. In the audio message, a spokesman for the militant group confirmed that Abu Ibrahim al-Qurayshi had died. He was the head of IS.

The audio message did not mention when, where or how Abu Ibrahim al-Qurayshi was killed.

However, according to the US, US special forces raided the hideout of the IS chief in northwestern Syria on February 3. Abu Ibrahim al-Qurayshi, an Iraqi man, blew himself up during the operation.

At the time, US President Joe Biden said the death of Abu Ibrahim al-Quraishi posed a major terrorist threat to the world.

An audio message from IS said Abu al-Hasan al-Hashemi al-Qurayshi was now the new head of the organization. However, the audio message did not provide any details about his identity.

The audio message was given by a new IS spokesman. His name is Abu Umar Al-Muhajir. He said in an audio message that his predecessor, Abu Hamza al-Qurayshi, had recently died.

Omar al-Muhajir said he could not reveal the real name of the new IS leader. However, he called on his followers to show loyalty to the new leader.

IS once occupied an area of ​​about 8 square kilometers from eastern Iraq to western Syria.

In 2019, ISK was expelled from the last occupied territory. But the United Nations estimates that there are still between 8,000 and 10,000 IS fighters in Syria and Iraq. They are continuing to attack at different times.