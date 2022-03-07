is Neymar leaving Paris for the United States?

Neymar, who started his professional career in the Brazilian league, has crossed the borders of the country and set foot in Europe long ago. In the meantime, he is playing Spanish La Liga for Barcelona and currently French Ligue 1 for PSG. However, towards the end of his career, the Brazilian is also interested in playing in Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States.

“I don’t know if I will return to Brazil,” Neymar said. But I want to play in the United States for at least one season.”

The smiling 30-year-old forward said, “The competition there is not very big, there are 3-4 months off a year. I could still play like this for many years. ”

The number of Brazilian players in the MLS is not small. Brazilian legends like Pele, Kaka, Juninho have also played in this league in the United States. The desire to follow in the footsteps of Neymar’s predecessors is not unreasonable.

Neymar, who currently plays club football for Paris Saint-Germain in France, recently renewed his contract until June 2025. He will be 33 years old at the end of the contract.

Not only does Neymar want to play in the MLS, but in a YouTube podcast, Neymar also talks about his international football career for Brazil. The Brazilian winger said in October that he could end his international career after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. He spoke of stress as a reason.

In this context, Neymar said, “I joke with many of my friends that the age of 32 is the right time to retire. But I will continue to play until I am mentally exhausted. As long as my body and mind agree, I will continue playing football. ”