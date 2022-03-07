Is Putin the richest secret in the world?

Paul Klebnikov, editor of Forbes Russia. July 9, 2004 Forbes has stepped out of the office. The time was midnight. Paul was shot four times from a car. He fell on the streets of Moscow. It was too late to take him to the hospital. As a result, the investigative journalist died before reaching the operation table. Paul Klebnikov worked with the richest people in Russia. The aim of his search was to find the assets of the businessmen who suddenly became rich in Russia. Boris Berezovsky, a wealthy Russian businessman, is thought to have been responsible for Paul Klebnikov’s death. He was the one who hired the three Chechen mercenaries.

Putin’s three models of wealth grabbing

This time we can talk about Mikhail Khudorkovsky. Paul Klebnikov wrote his first article on Forbes in 2002 about the wealth of Mikhail Khudorkovsky, then a Kremlin supporter. At the time, his company, Eaux, was producing 16 percent of Russia’s oil. He was the richest man in Russia with a fortune of 3.8 billion. However, he used to provide funds to political parties. One was Putin’s energy minister, and the other was his deputy chief of staff. He was jailed in 2003 for tax evasion.

There is no doubt that Vladimir Putin was the man behind his arrest. Now the question is, what did Putin do with Khudorkovsky’s wealth? It is alleged that the ambassador provided the information to Hussein. Bill Browder claims that Putin consumed his wealth.

He was once a wealthy man in Russia, and later became an anti-Putin. When the privatization policy was adopted after the collapse of the Soviet Union, a class of people in Russia became the owners of huge wealth. Putin chose them to seize the wealth. Bill Browder said Putin came to a deal with these businessmen. The agreement is: ‘You give me 50 percent of your wealth, and I have the responsibility to protect the other 50 percent. And if you don’t, then you and I will be 100 percent in jail. ‘ “Putin has amassed a fortune of 200 billion this way,” Bill Browder told a 2016 U.S. Senate hearing.

Robert Mueller, the former head of the FBI, quoted Pyotr Aven, head of Russia’s largest private bank, as part of an investigation into Russia’s involvement in the 2016 US presidential election. “Piotr Aven is one of the 50 Russian businessmen who regularly met with Putin in the Kremlin,” he said. In that meeting, Putin’s proposal or criticism was actually a kind of instruction. He had to act accordingly. ‘

Putin’s acquisition of wealth is called the Khudorkovsky model. However, there are two other models. Such as The Mafia Model and The Blaster Model. The mafia model of wealth creation is to give government jobs to close friends or associates and family members. In return, the mafia leader of the party will get a share (shares or cash). Swedish economist Andres Osland wrote a book in 2019 called “Russian Crony Capitalism”. It is alleged that the ambassador provided the information to Putin’s family. According to him, everyone has assets ranging from 500 million to 200 million. As such, Putin has a net worth of 130 billion. Andreas Osland comments: “The richer you are in Russia, the more dependent you are. Wealth does not give you freedom here. When you have a lot of money, anything can happen in your life. ‘

Putin has huge wealth — this is not the only claim. Proof must be given. Blaster model originated due to lack of specific evidence. According to this model, why does Putin need to keep something separate in his own name? The whole of Russia is under his control. At one of his gestures, anything from Russia will come to him. As long as there is power, everything will be in Putin’s hands.

As much wealth as Putin

Every year, the Kremlin reports on Putin’s wealth. According to him, he owns little. For example, in 2020, his income was 140,000 dollars, the assets included 3 cars, 1 trailer, a 600 square foot apartment, 200 square foot garage, another 1800 square foot apartment, with parking for two cars.

According to the country, Putin lives a very normal life. So the wealth that the western world is talking about is not correct at all. But it is not just the Western world that is promoting his wealth, so are many in Russia. Some of them have been close to Putin at one time or even looked after his wealth. Such as Stanislav Belkovsky, a middle-ranking adviser to the Kremlin. In 2012, he said, Putin’s net worth was 60 billion. He made the remarks based on Putin’s secret shares in various oil companies.

The most famous of the people who testified against Putin was Bill Browder. He was the head of an asset management company. Bill Browder was a wealthy man in Russia and a fan of Putin.Sergei Magnitsky hired a young lawyer to find out why Russia was doing this. He found evidence of fraud by some of Russia’s top officials. Magnitsky was arrested during a court hearing and died in prison.

The Obama administration passed a law in 2016 called the Magnitsky Legislation, after Bill Browder raised the issue of human rights abuses in Russia. Under the law, the United States could impose sanctions on any foreign national accused of corruption and human rights abuses. Bill Browder has also written a book on the subject. Those interested can read the book ‘Red Notice: A True Story of High Finance, Murder and One Man’s Fight for Justice’.

Putin is the secret top rich man

Hundreds of articles can be found on Google in this regard. The talks were intensified in the wake of economic sanctions against Russia following the attack on Ukraine. Fortune’s headline reads, “Putin’s real wealth is a mystery that no one can decipher.” And the headline in the New York Post is, “Lies, relationships and greed, which made Putin the richest man in the world.”

Critics of Putin cite Bill Browder’s account of his wealth. That means his wealth is 200 billion dollars. There are other resources. The current richest man is Elon Musk with 223 billion and the second richest man is Jeff Bezos with 16 billion. So Putin is secretly the world’s richest man.

Let’s see what else Putin has to do with 200 billion. These include Patek Phillips Perpetual Calendar Watch and A. Lounge and listen to the tobograph watch. The value of which is 60 thousand dollars and 5 million dollars, respectively.

Rumor has it that Putin owns a 190,000-square-foot mansion worth 1.40 billion. Its name is Black Sea Mansion. The architect of the cottage was the famous Lanfanco Cyrilo of Italy. Allegedly, Russia has a state project called ‘Health’.

Putin is also under sanctions

Putin is also under increasing pressure to impose sanctions . But before doing so, it is important to know where Putin’s assets lie.

Hidden or in someone else’s name. So he has to catch his associates. The names of a few collaborators appeared in the Panama Papers .

All in all, the Western world is in a lot of trouble with Putin . Putin’s personal wealth is still in limbo.